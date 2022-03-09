Best Portable Power Station for Big and Small Electronics

6. Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station Get It

One of the most powerful portable power stations for its size, Jackery’s 22-pound Portable Power Station is light enough to power your next tailgate party, fishing trip, or camping excursion. The sturdy handle, which is molded into the Power Stations case, makes it comfortable to lift and carry.

The generator dishes out 1,000 watts of power (boosted to 2,000 when you need a surge). Two USB-C, two USB-A, one DC car port, and three AC outlets let you go off-grid with confidence that your cameras, computers, communication devices, and portable smoker grill all have the power they need.

The unit recharges in seven to 14 hours via a standard wall outlet, but you can also use two 100-watt solar panels (sold separately).

Monitor the Explorer’s charge/discharge data and battery life via its LCD screen. The Portable Power Station’s AC output ports max out at 1,000 watts, so it’s a charger to power your small appliances (toaster, electric kettle, laptop, or drone), not a washing machine or table saw. Keep this power station out of inclement weather: It’s not waterproof.

[$999; jackery.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!