Best Portable Power Station for Big and Small Electronics

7. Ecoflow Delta Pro

Skip the stink and noise of a gas generator. This 3,600-watt portable electric generator can integrate into your home or camper circuits; charge electronics and run your camper’s microwave and air conditioner at the same. It’s 99 pounds and about the size of a carry-on suitcase.

The lithium iron phosphate battery recharges in three hours when it’s plugged into shore power, hooked up to solar panels, or topped off at an EV charging station. Not only is it the highest capacity electrical generator made, but its recharge time is remarkably quick, and can be sped up by using multiple power sources for input. It has enough power to run multiple big power draw devices at the same time.

With five high output AC outlets, four USB-A ports, two of which are fast charge, two USB-C outlets, a car power outlet, two DC5521 outlets, an Anderson port and three ways to recharge, the Delta Pro gives you a place to plug in everything. The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled Delta Pro also connect to your home electrical system via Ecoflow’s Smart Home Panel, sold separately, to see you through a power outage. Daisy chain it to additional Ecoflow batteries and accessories to triple its capacity. An easy-to-read panel on the generator lets you monitor usage and battery levels. Ecoflow’s app lets you get more granular and control the Delta Pro and any add-ons from your phone.

The Delta Pro is heavy, but wheels and a sturdy handle take the sting out of moving it around. It’s expensive, but exceptionally powerful and also long lasting. The Delta Pro can be recharged 3,500 times to 80 percent and 6,500 times to 50 percent, and it holds its charge for a year.

[$3,599; ecoflow.com]

