Best Portable Power Station for Big and Small Electronics

8. Yamaha EF3000iS/ISEB Gas Generator

Quieter than comparable generators, the medium-range E3000iS was designed with sound-absorbing material, an improved muffler, and a molded fan that make it one of the quietest gas generators available. It has the punch to power tools and appliances—when the generator senses you need a boost to fire up a table saw or an air conditioner for example, it draws on the generator’s internal 12 volt battery for a 10-second power burst. It also modulates output to match a device with low draw so there’s no power waste.

The generator runs for up to 19 hours on a tank of gas when it’s operated at 25 percent capacity. Add an extended run time fuel kit for more capacity. A built-in surge blocker protects electronics from power modulations. An electric star—the pull cord is backup—makes this a generator anyone can fire up. It’s 150 pounds, and rolls wherever you need it thanks to a four-wheeled chassis with a parking brake.

[$2,215; yamahagenerators.com]

