Best Portable Tailgating Grills to Make You a Parking Lot Pitmaster

With football season heating up again and temps cooling down, we’re pulling out the flannels and looking to tailgating season. To be a successful, efficient parking lot pitmaster these days, it’s all about portability. Don’t be the guy who rolls up in his F-150 with a huge backyard gas grill strapped to the back of the bed. Sure, it may be impressive, but it’s also a huge pain to wrangle in and out of a truck. And why would you want to when the best portable tailgating grills make life easier?

Unless you plan on feeding a massive amount of fans, there’s no need to haul anything that large to a tailgate party. You don’t even need to own a massive pickup truck to put on a proper tailgate party. The best portable tailgating grills let you choose from a variety of fuel types and designs that best fit your tailgating style, budget, and audience, all while busting out better, more interesting grub.

Here are our top picks to make the most of your tailgate.

1. Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill

This little wonder box is the golden child for tailgate chefs who want to put on a real culinary display. No stinky charcoal or boring propane here, this electric cooker is so much more than a grill. It can also smoke, roast, bake, air fry, and broil. Oh, and if you had a hankering to make a little jerky while you and your friends watched the game, you can even dehydrate. The key feature though is being able to add subtle smoke flavor to anything you cook with its tiny smoke box on the side. You get robust flavor without having to use many pellets, just a half-cup per session. The only downside is you need to have a proper way to provide electricity to the Woodfire when out and about. A gas generator will work, and some of the new, more powerful solar generators can handle the job if they have a high enough output rating.

[From $367; ninjakitchen.com]

Get it

