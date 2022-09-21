Best Portable Tailgating Grills to Make You a Parking Lot Pitmaster

2. PKGO Grill with Flipkit Get it

If you want to show up to the tailgate with a grill and smoker that exudes a little more style and design than your typical firebox, then the charcoal-burning PKGO is the one for you. And now, with the new Flipkit addition, you can quickly turn this impressively constructed grill into a double hibachi-style setup. It has an extra nest-able lid that can “flip” out and become another grilling surface. You still get the main attractions of a PK grill, too, notably the rust-proof cast aluminum build, four vents for easy-to-dial-in direct or indirect heating, and sturdy cast iron grill grates. Pro tip: Upgrade your charcoal to The Good Charcoal. It’s the first FSC-certified charcoal in the U.S., and is made from 100 percent acacia wood for a cleaner, longer-burning BBQ.

[$400; pkgrills.com]

