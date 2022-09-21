Best Portable Tailgating Grills to Make You a Parking Lot Pitmaster

3. Traeger Tailgater Get it

Pellet grills are all the rage these days as designs of the wood-burning fireboxes keep getting better and more refined—and the subtle smoke flavor you get in these grills/ovens makes almost any meat taste better. Now you can take that flavor to the tailgate with Traeger’s Tailgater, a mini pellet grill that has fold-up legs that allow you to cook standing or in its compact travel state. You still get a generous 300 square inches of cooking surface on porcelain-coated grates, which is enough to whip up two chickens or 12 burgers. It also has a “Keep Warm” mode, which is perfect for placating flaky tailgaters as they mill around the parking lot.

[$530; traeger.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!