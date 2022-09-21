Gear

Best Portable Tailgating Grills to Make You a Parking Lot Pitmaster

Oklahoma Joe's Rambler is a solid little charcoal grill.
Courtesy Image 3 / 6

4. Oklahoma Joe’s Rambler Tabletop Charcoal Grill

If you want to upgrade to a portable charcoal grill that’s going to last for years and provide stellar performance, hit up the Rambler from Oklahoma Joe’s. It continues the brand’s heavy-duty, all-steel construction, just in a smaller package. You can cook six burgers or 12 brats on the thick cast iron grates, and underneath them is a height-adjustable charcoal tray for dialing in your cook. Nice touches include the professional-grade thermometer on top with glow-in-the-dark accents, sturdy handle with thick rubber grip, and burly side handles for sure-footed transporting.

[$199; oklahomajoes.com]

