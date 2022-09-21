Best Portable Tailgating Grills to Make You a Parking Lot Pitmaster

5. Breeo Y Series Portable Smokeless Fire Pit with Firemaster Bundle Get it

When the temperatures plummet, it’s nice to have a fire pit. But there’s no need to bring along a separate grill when you take a Breeo with the Firemaster Bundle. The new stainless-steel Y Series Breeo is a portable option (check out the folding side handle) that can burn pellets, charcoal, or wood over its Y-shaped intake, and has retractable legs. Transition from compact packing mode to mid-level for the fire pit option to its highest setting for comfortable grilling. With the Firemaster kit, you get a circular carbon-steel griddle plate and a stainless-steel grill grate with a mounting pole that works over the fire pit or in the ground above a campfire, cowboy-style.

[$1,164; breeo.co]

