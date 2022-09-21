Best Portable Tailgating Grills to Make You a Parking Lot Pitmaster

6. Camp Chef Guy’s Pro 14 BundleGet it
To really throw a party at your next tailgate, you can’t go wrong with this Guy Fieri-endorsed bundle from Camp Chef. The base cooker has two 30,000 BTU burners, folding side shelves, leg levelers, folding legs, and a BBQ Box. That includes a grill for all the meats, a griddle for pancakes, a 12-inch cast-iron skillet for bacon and sides, and a handy utensil set to keep everything flowing.
[$560; campchef.com]
