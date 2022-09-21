Best Portable Tailgating Grills to Make You a Parking Lot Pitmaster

7. HitchFire Tailgating Bundle Get it

The novel HitchFire grill takes the whole focus away from the actual tailgate and narrows in on the hitch receiver found on a variety of vehicles, not just trucks. Just slip it into the hitch and you’ve got a propane grill that easily swings out for grilling at just the right height. It even locks back to its original position—hanging out behind your vehicle—so you don’t have to mess with a dirty, greasy grill in your car. The special bundle for football fans includes your choice of two grill sizes, the F-20 or the Forge 15, along with a 5-pound propane tank, adapter hose, and grill cover.

[From $679; hitchfire.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!