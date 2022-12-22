If you’re a serious off-roader, or into the overlanding lifestyle, you know all about the importance of an air compressor. On any off-pavement adventure—whether on sand, rock, mud, snow, or anywhere else you’ll need to deflate (and eventually re-inflate) your tires for added traction—having a reliable air compressor or tire inflator is pretty crucial. Air compressors are also super-handy to have on board for other inflatable outdoor gear likely to be with you—from SUPs and air mattresses to bike tires and balls for sports.

There are several options for tire inflators, from robust and rugged to light and compact. Some can even be installed under your hood. Power options are just as varied—ranging from 12-volt vehicle sockets and 110-volt outlets to detachable batteries or internal rechargeable ones. Check out our top air compressor picks to find the perfect inflator for your next adventure.

1. Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator Black

Smaller than a can of Pringles, the Fanttik X8 Apex is powerful enough to top off a deflated truck tire in about five minutes. Fully charged, the integral lithium-ion battery can inflate four car tires or 13 bicycle tires. It’s equipped with four preset modes—bicycles, motorcycles, cars, and balls—to automatically choose the best power output, plus a manual option. The Fanttik detects air pressure when you hook it up and will shut off when reaching a set pressure. The unit includes a LED flashlight and two handy USB ports for charging smaller digital devices.

[$130; fanttik.com]

