2. AstroAI Cordless Air Compressor

The bargain-priced AstroAI compressor offers some big stats, like a dual motor that can put out 260 liters per minute up to 160 psi. You also get three options for power: 12-volt AC socket, 110-volt home DC outlet, and rechargeable lithium battery (sold separately). Equipped for two modes of inflation (tires and other inflatables), the unit features a digital display that lets your choose your desired shutoff pressure as well as an integrated LED light that helps when filling up in dark environments. Six inflation tips are included to pump a variety of objects.

[$70; astroai.com]

