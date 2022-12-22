3. DeWalt 20V MAX Corded/Cordless Air Inflator Get it

Most big tool manufacturers have added air compressors to their lineup of cordless gear, which all run of off their same proprietary batteries. DeWalt’s entry to the tire inflator game is one of the best, running off of either their 20-volt MAX battery, a 12-volt cigarette socket, or regular 110-volt wall outlet. The small and powerful unit—up to 160 psi—has handy features like threaded valve attachment, inflation accessories attached to the side, a digital gauge you can set to your desired pressure (with auto shutoff), and an LED light for nighttime tasks. An included high-volume hose lets you quickly inflate large volumes like mattresses, and similarly deflate by moving the hose to the opposing port.

[$139; dewalt.com]

