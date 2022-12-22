4. Makita 12V Max CXT Lithium‑Ion Cordless Inflator Get it

Don’t let the slight size of this light and compact Makita inflator fool you—it can still put out enough air to handle light truck tires, as well as a variety of camp accessories like footballs and air mattresses. The motor, built by Makita and not a third party, can deliver up to 120 psi and has an auto-stop feature that will cut it off after reaching a preset pressure. The 25.5-inch hose provides adequate reach for a cordless unit—it runs off Makita’s 12V max CXT batteries—and has a built-in LED light and inflation tip storage spot.

[$92; makitatools.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!