5. Smittybilt 2781 Air Compressor Get it

Another solid, inexpensive entry into the portable air compressor lineup, the Smittybilt 2781 is one of the most powerful units in its size class. It’s ⅓ hp, oil-less motor will push 160 liters of air per minute and can be left on for 40 minutes at 40 psi. A 24-foot coil hose with quick release, heavy duty battery connectors, 10-foot power cord, extra fuses, and three inflation tips come with the package. It also has an integrated base for use on uneven terrain as well as a motor-protecting auto-shutoff feature that kicks in when it gets too hot.

[$204; smittybilt.com]

