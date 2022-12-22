Gear

The Best Portable Tire Inflators to Keep Your Off-Roading Adventures on Track

A black air compressor with a yellow coil hose with accessories on a white background.
6
5. Smittybilt 2781 Air Compressor

Another solid, inexpensive entry into the portable air compressor lineup, the Smittybilt 2781 is one of the most powerful units in its size class. It’s ⅓ hp, oil-less motor will push 160 liters of air per minute and can be left on for 40 minutes at 40 psi. A 24-foot coil hose with quick release, heavy duty battery connectors, 10-foot power cord, extra fuses, and three inflation tips come with the package. It also has an integrated base for use on uneven terrain as well as a motor-protecting auto-shutoff feature that kicks in when it gets too hot.

[$204; smittybilt.com]

