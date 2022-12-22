6. Viair 450P-Automatic Portable Compressor Get it

The strong and powerful Viair 450P-Automatic tire inflator offers fast fill-up times for pressures up to 150 psi, and can comfortably run for an entire hour. The unit’s auto shutoff feature will detect when you disconnect the hose from whatever you’re inflating and turn off the compressor. It comes with a 25-foot hose with quick connect, a sand tray for operation in adverse terrain, three inflation tips, and a zippered carry bag.

[$350; amazon.com]

