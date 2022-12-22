7. ARB High Output Portable Compressor Get it

ARB is known as one of the top off-roading companies, with a lineup of stout stuff to keep your 4X4 adventures enjoyable. Its High Output compressor is no different. Built from top-notch materials like carbon fiber piston seal, hard-anodized cylinder, and anodized aluminum mounting brackets, it’s available in two options: a durable portable kit or a vehicle-mounted configuration. The portable kit comes with a 19-foot air hose, battery clamps, inflation accessories, and a carrying case. The on-board option has mounting hardware and a wiring harness.

[$412; arbusa.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!