Gear

The Best Portable Tire Inflators to Keep Your Off-Roading Adventures on Track

Gray plastic box with lid holding an air compressor and air lines on a white background.
6
Courtesy Image 6 / 6

7. ARB High Output Portable Compressor

Get it

ARB is known as one of the top off-roading companies, with a lineup of stout stuff to keep your 4X4 adventures enjoyable. Its High Output compressor is no different. Built from top-notch materials like carbon fiber piston seal, hard-anodized cylinder, and anodized aluminum mounting brackets, it’s available in two options: a durable portable kit or a vehicle-mounted configuration. The portable kit comes with a 19-foot air hose, battery clamps, inflation accessories, and a carrying case. The on-board option has mounting hardware and a wiring harness.

[$412; arbusa.com]

View from inside an orange tent with a mans feet lying outside the opening showing a snowy landscape. cold weather sleeping bags

Best Cold Weather Sleeping Bags of 2022

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Gear