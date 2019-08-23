13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best Advice Book GET IT!

Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity

By far the number one Productivity/Time Management book on Amazon, this book tells you how to break down “stuff” into tasks that can either be accomplished quickly or delegated immediately—or ignored or put off. It seems simple, but in the stress of our day-to-day lives it can be easy to get bogged down by minutiae, or miss important details while we’re focusing on other tasks. Allen’s book tells you how to build the mental skills needed in this age of multitasking and info overload.

Time magazine called Getting Things Done “the definitive business self-help book of the decade.” Fast Company has called David Allen “one of the world’s most influential thinkers” and “the productivity guru”.

PROS:

-The concepts are fairly simple; these are the tools you need to implement them.

-Written with clarity, depth, and full of insight with clear instructions on how to be more productive.

CONS:

-Some reviewers say they preferred the First Edition to this one, released in 2015.

