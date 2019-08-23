13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best for Breaking Bad Habits GET IT!

The Morning Sidekick Journal

The hardest part about breaking bad, unproductive habits and getting into a get-things-done routine is holding yourself accountable. You do that by identifying your issues, targeting your solutions, and taking active steps to tackle and complete your daily to-do list.

This journal will increase your productivity by pinpointing exactly What, Why, and How you’re going to approach each day. It’s a simple, comprehensive, three-step tracking system to plan your morning and hold you accountable every night.

PROS:

-Just 3 minutes a day.

-Daily motivational content helps you stay focused.

CONS:

-Journaling is proven very effective—but it only works if you do it every day.

Get It: Pick up The Morning Sidekick Journal ($30) at Amazon