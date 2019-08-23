13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best for Computer Work GET IT!

BenQ Genie e-Reading LED Desk Lamp

A task lamp for the digital age, this might be the world’s first desk lamp specifically designed for reading off a screen. Wiht wider coverage, it distributes light evenly across the entire workspace. And it’s designed to be brighter at the sides and darker in the middle, to eliminate glare. With a twist of the knob, you can select warmer light tones when reading to relax, or cooler tones when doing tasks that need you to focus and concentrate.

The flexible ball joint plus highly durable torque springs and precision friction control counterbalances the weight, so you can adjust the light to the exact angles you require for whatever task you need.

PROS:

-Pricy, but this 4.8-star product might be the sexiest/most efficient desk lamp we’ve seen in years.

–LED panels provide 50,000 hours of lifespan—that’s 8 hours a day for 17 years.

CONS:

-About the only thing it’s missing is USB charge ports.

