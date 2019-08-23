13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best for Decluttering Your Workspace GET IT!

Satechi F3 Smart Monitor Stand

Get your monitor off the desk and into your line of sight. You’ll decrease fatigue and stay focused throughout the day. Best of all, it comes with front-facing ports to keep your wires neat and connectivity at your fingertips.

With four USB 3.0 ports and headphone and microphone extension ports, you’ll be able to charge your phone, download from a thumb drive, plug in your cans, and more. All while keeping your workspace uncluttered and organized.

PROS:

-Inexpensive and sturdy; can hold up to 22 lbs.

–Includes two sets of aluminum legs (2-inch and 3.1-inch) for versatility.

CONS:

-Doesn’t work with older Type-A Macs, but who uses those anymore?

Get It: Pick up the Satechi F3 Smart Monitor Stand ($40) at Amazon