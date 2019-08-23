13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best for Staying Charged GET IT!

Anker PowerCore 10000

Never run out of juice again with one of the smallest, lightest, and most powerful portable powerpacks you can buy. So small and light, it’s perfect for the briefcase or the plane. With 2.4 amps, you can charge your phone up to three times with this mighty charger. And it will easily give your tablet at least one full boost—maybe more.

Anker is one of the most trusted names in gadgetry, so you know it’s a quality product.

PROS:

-4.5-star rating on 11,317 reviews and counting.

-Comes in black, white, blue, or red.

CONS:

-Only one USB port, but it’s intended for quick charges on the go.

Get It: Save on the Anker PowerCore 10000 (starting at $27 with coupon; was $30) at Amazon