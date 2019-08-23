13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best for Staying Connected GET IT!

TOTU 8-in-1 USB C Hub

Expand your connectivity possibilities with this multi-functional productivity hub. It keeps your laptop charging while still providing power to each external device attached. Hook up a mouse, broadcast to a monitor, extract files from an external hard drive, charge your phone, access your tablet, camera, and up to eight devices that hook up to almost any size USB. It even reads SD and TF cards.

Ports include: Two standard USB 3.0; one standard USB 2.0; HDMI; 1Gigabit Ethernet; a USB female; SD card slot; and one TF slot.

PROS:

-1.1K reviews; 4.5 stars.

-Lightweight, compact, and portable.

CONS:

-Doesn’t sync with all Apple products.

Get It: Pick up the TOTU 8-in-1 USB C Hub ($54 with coupon; was $100) at Amazon