13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best for Staying Focused GET IT!

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones

Sometimes you need to block out the noise. There are a lot of office headphone haters out there, but the best way we know to get our laser-focus on is to immerse ourselves in our Classic Jazz or Bach Cello Suites playlist (any non-verbal music does the trick, really) and ignore everything but the work.

With excellent venting, ergonomic positioning, and soft ear cushions, you can wear them for hours. Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (ANC) actively blocks external noise. You get up to 22 hours of battery life for all-day wireless playback, but for those long nights? A 10-minute charge gets a bonus of up to three more hours of play. With 17 colors to choose from, there’s bound to be a Studio3 to match your taste.

PROS:

-ANC is as good as that found on headphones twice as expensive.

-Take and make calls with the built-in mic.

CONS:

-Not being able to hear a thing that’s going on around you can be a liability.

Get It: Save $70 on Beats Studio3 Headphones ($280; was $350) at Amazon