13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best for Staying Organized GET IT!

Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner

This is smart, simple scanning that you can take anywhere—no computer required. Scan receipts, documents, pictures—whatever you need. It can scan full-color pages in just 8 seconds at up to 600 dpi. Doxie then saves your scans, or sends them to your favorite app for sharing or formatting.

About the size of a rolledup magazine, it comes with a rechargeable battery and included SD card that lets you scan up to 400 pages per charge and store up to 4,000 pages before you need to sync your files.

PROS:

–Dropbox, OneNote, Evernote, and iCloud ready

-Over 1K reviews, and 4.4 stars

CONS:

-Editing on the app is basic, but it’s designed to be a portable scanning solution; you can use the full editing suite from any computer.

Get It: Save $21 on the Doxie Go SE ($178; was $199) at Amazon