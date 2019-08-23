13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best for Working On-The-Go GET IT!

DeskView Window-Mounted Portable Standing Desk

The lightweight, minimalist design lets you take your desk wherever you are. No matter where you are, you can show off your latest proposal, presentation, or portfolio. Even if you’re visiting another office, you can stick the Deskview to any glass surface—an office window, a rooftop balcony, any flat non-porous surface will suffice.

In less than ten sconds, the 24-inch-wide Deskview attaches via aircraft-grade aluminum brackets and industrial strength suction cups that can hold up to 40 lbs.

And the health benefits are innumerable. Standing while you work reduces eye strain, boosts your metabolism, helps stretch your hip flexors, increases concentration, optimizes breathing, and reduces strain on your back.

PROS:

-Available in Clear, White, or Natural Wood finishes

-Weighs just nine pounds.

CONS:

-Will not mount to paint, concrete, or other porous surfaces.

Get It: Pick up the Deskview Portable Desk (starting at $188 with coupon; was $265) at Amazon