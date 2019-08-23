13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best for Your Back GET IT!

Upright GO Posture Trainer

You can’t be productive with an achy back. Bad posture is a bad habit that you can break—and the Upright GO can help. It’s a comfortable, strapless posture corrector that reminds you to sit or stand up straight with a real-time gentle vibration reminder. It sticks to your upper back between the shoulder blades.

The Upright app (iOS and Android) monitors your upright vs. slouching posture and gives you a daily feedback report. It also generates a personalized training program that consists of daily goals to improve your posture, strengthen your back, and train your brain to be aware of slouching. It also allows you to track your progress.

PROS:

-Keeps you on the job and focused on the task at hand.

-Reusable as long as the adhesives are fresh.

CONS:

-Not waterproof, so you shouldn’t wear it during sweaty activities or exercises.

