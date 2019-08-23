13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best Overall GET IT!

Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock

With the Echo Spot, you can have all the information you need, right away—from news and weather to your daily calendar—before you even get out of bed. It’s a fantastic alarm clock, with multiple, customizable faces. And you can wake up to most any sound you desire from most any source you prefer.

Of course, you can watch the news or stream content, or you can ask Alexa to read you whatever news feed you like, as well. You can fire up all your smart home devices (“Alexa, make coffee!”) and make video calls. Plus you get visual notifications, like appointments, timers, and more.

PROS:

–All the functionality of an Echo Show, in a more compact package—and about half the price.

-Connects to Apple Music, plus Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio.

CONS:

-Alexa might hear you snore.

Get It: Pick up the Echo Spot ($130) at Amazon