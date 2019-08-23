13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best Productivity Timer GET IT!

OrgaNice Hourglass Pomodoro Timers

The Pomodoro Theory—25 minutes of serious work followed by 5 minutes of solid rest—is one of the more popular time management/productivity techniques. Breaking your work into measurable units has been proven very effective in staying focused, not getting distracted, and seeing tasks though to completion without getting overwhelmed or burned out.

Sure, you could set an alarm on your smart watch to stay on schedule (or buy a kitchen timer shaped like a tomato), but why? When you can have this set of two gorgeous hourglass timers. Elegant and sturdy, they’ll compliment any workspace and keep you motivated.

PROS:

-Fantastic conversation piece; makes a great gift.

-Beechwood bases with felt sliders included.

CONS:

-The large hourglass is actually a 30-minute timer, but you won’t mind working an extra five minutes to watch the last grain of black sand fall.

Get It: Pick up the OrgaNice Hourglass Timers ($27) at Amazon