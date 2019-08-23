13 Products to Help Boost Your Productivity

Best Smartwatch GET IT!

Apple Watch Series 4

The bechmark in smart watches. Series 4 keeps you connected, keeps you heatlhy, and keeps you moving in one stylish, simple device that lets you go hands-free. It has the largest display (40/44mm) available, plus an electronic heart sensor and redesigned crown with haptic feedback. Answer texts, take calls, and get notifications or talk to Siri, right on your wrist.

And there are several style options to choose from. You can have your choice of gold, silver, or space grey aluminum cases, with black, white, or pink sport bands or loops.

PROS:

-1,500+ reviews, and 85 percent are 5-star—perfect.

-The activity tracker is particularly handy for those who want to get fit and stay active.

CONS:

-You must have your phone on you—but when do you ever not?

Get It: Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 4 ($349; was $399) at Amazon