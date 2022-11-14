10. Black Crows Ora Micro Down Jacket

Most freeriders will tell you French ski brand Black Crows makes some of the best skis on the market. Same goes for its outerwear? The Ora is a luxuriously lightweight yet high-performing jacket. Made of Japanese Pertex fabric with RDS duck feather insulation, it’s a great mid-layer for skiing. Black Crows’ trademark chevron quilting pattern ups the style factor, serving looks and performance on the slopes.

[$499; black-crows.com]

