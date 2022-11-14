11. Helly Hansen Patrol Puffy Insulated Jacket Get it

Part of the award-winning Arctic Patrol collection, the Patrol Puffy is inspired by Arctic professionals who “perform in extreme climates.” Warm, light, and functional (we love the large dual pockets), the Patrol Puffy’s fabric is made completely of recycled materials. It’s insulated with recycled PrimaLoft BLACK Eco insulation, while the shell is made of an extra durable ripstop that’s PFC-free and water-repellent.

[$380; hellyhansen.com]

