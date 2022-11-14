12. Eddie Bauer Microtherm 1000 Hoodie Get it

If only Mr. Bauer were around to see his creation transform into the Microtherm 1000. This extremely light jacket (10 ounces!) is packed with 1000 fill power RDS down that’s wrapped in a recycled ripstop nylon shell that’s then treated with the brand’s StormRepel DWR to shed rain and snow. Stretchy back panels near the shoulders make sure even challenging outdoor activities can be done comfortably.

[$399; eddiebauer.com]

