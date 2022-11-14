2. Artilect HighAF Down Stretch Parka Get it

If you aren’t familiar with Artilect, let us make the introduction. Founded in Boulder, CO, Artilect is “shaped by the beauty and mentored by the mastery” of the area. The brand is influenced by culture, technology, and the majesty of life in the outdoors. The HighAF parka is no exception. Made ethically with a 20D four-way stretch fabric that’s combined with an RDS Ultra Dry Down, the HighAF is breathable with streamlined warmth. Like the rest of Artilect’s products, HighAF is ergonomically designed with thoughtful details and lots and lots of pockets.

[$450; artilect.com]

