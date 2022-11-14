3. Snow Peak Takibi Down Coat Get it

Made of 100 percent aramid fabric for fire and water resistance, and insulated with recycled washable down, Snow Peak’s Takibi Down Coat is a versatile, low-key everyday coat that can be worn in the city or on a weekend car camping trip. The design is clean and features a stylish drawcord hood, large side and front pockets, along with a zipper or button closure. This is a campfire favorite.

[$800; snowpeak.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!