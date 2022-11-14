Gear

Best Puffer Jackets for Outdoor Pursuits of Any Caliber

3. Snow Peak Takibi Down Coat

Made of 100 percent aramid fabric for fire and water resistance, and insulated with recycled washable down, Snow Peak’s Takibi Down Coat is a versatile, low-key everyday coat that can be worn in the city or on a weekend car camping trip. The design is clean and features a stylish drawcord hood, large side and front pockets, along with a zipper or button closure. This is a campfire favorite.

[$800; snowpeak.com]

