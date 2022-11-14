4. Rab Mythic Alpine Down Jacket Get it

If you need to move fast and light, and are looking to shave grams off your kit weight without sacrificing warmth, look no further than Rab’s Mythic Alpine Jacket. This 11oz down jacket features an ultralight 10D outer that’s made of recycled materials. The Mythic is slim-fitting with pre-curved articulated sleeves that never restrict mobility, perfect for climbing.

[$375; rab.equipment.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!