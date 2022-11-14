5. Houdini The Cloud Get it

Ever wanted to just face the day in a sleeping bag? Here’s your chance. The Cloud is an unconventional “puffy” that brings the fluff. It’s a jacket, but can also serve as a layering piece for a variety of occasions. It’s a compressible, quick-drying piece that can be transformed into a blanket, pillow, or sleeping bag reinforcement—just reconfigure its snaps and zippers. It’s made from a durable recycled polyester fabric and filled with Primaloft Silver Eco for insulation. The Cloud is also recyclable, PFAS-free and BlueSign-certified.

[$460; houdinisportswear.com]

