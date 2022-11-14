6. Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody Get it

The latest version of the PlumaFill-insulated Micro Puff might be the best yet. Redesigned with a focus on alpine climbing, there’s greater overhead mobility through the shoulders. The Micro Puff has the highest compressibility of Patagonia’s synthetic jackets. And, like most of the brand’s offerings, the Micro Puff is All Fair Trade Certified sewn. Better yet, it’s made with NetPlus 100 percent post-consumer recycled nylon ripstop made from recycled fishing nets. The new Micro Puff also features a matte finish and is more durable and easier to repair than its previous versions.

[$329; patagonia.com]

