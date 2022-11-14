7. Arc’teryx Thorium AR Hoody Get it

Arc’teryx’s Thorium AR hoody is one of those pieces that never gets packed away. It can make a welcome appearance on a damp, chilly BC summer evening just as it can keep you warm through a Colorado Rockies winter. Its simple design fits under layers and can also be worn as a standalone jacket. The lofty 750-fill European grey goose down coupled with body mapping technology keeps you warm and cozy. The textured nylon outer lends durability against abrasion, while the DWR finish repels moisture. It’s a jacket you’ll have for a long time.

[$325; arcteryx.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!