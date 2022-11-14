8. Foehn Salem Dyneema Down Parka Get it

Canadian brand Foehn has been making a splash in the outdoor outerwear world by striking the perfect balance of form and function. The Salem Dyneema Down Parka is the cream of the crop. Made with an outer layer of Dyneema fabric, this lofty, yet streamlined parka can withstand the Arctic with a silhouette and design that flatters urban sensibilities.

[$1,000; wearfoehn.com]

