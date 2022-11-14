9. Mountain Hardwear Phantom Parka Get it

Mountain Hardwear’s Phantom Parka is one of our favorite puffy jackets due to its simplicity. Insulated with 800-fill RDS down with a shell made of unique ripstop fabric and DWR finish, the Phantom Parka is a super lightweight, durable down belay parka. It has a great warmth-to-weight ratio and comes with a helmet drawstring hood, hand pockets, and one internal pocket. It’s slightly oversized, which is good for putting over layers, and has larger wrist cuffs to accommodate gloves. Speaking of which, a large, no-stick, two-way zipper makes on and off a breeze with mittens and gloves on.

[$400; mountainhardwear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!