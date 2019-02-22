After a long, cold winter, there’s nothing more refreshing than springtime. And while the change of season certainly brings more sunshine and warmth, spring weather can also be downright nasty: sudden storms, lots of rain, lashing wind, and wildly swinging temperatures. Unpredictable shoulder season conditions call for rain jackets that can keep you dry and comfortable no matter what you encounter outside.

But there’s a ton of rain jackets out there, and choosing one can be daunting. So we put a bunch of new or updated jackets to the test: Soaking them in the shower to make sure they block water, and riding and running in them to make sure they’ll keep you comfortable, too. These are the ones that stood out.