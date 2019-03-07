Spring Gear 2019: The Complete Guide to Running a Destination Race

Tired of your local 5K? Grab some new running gear, then get a change of scenery with a new out-of-town course. (We picked out three races, below, that look especially promising.)

While these 10 picks won’t necessarily make you faster, they will help you stay comfortable, focused, and informed about your running. From the latest sport earbuds to a shirt made with a high-tech performance fabric, this running gear will have you toeing the line at your next race ready to crank out a new PR.