Adidas Terex Agravic Flow Get It

Best for Rocky Terrain

An Ultraboost midsole amps up the energy return on these kicks, which are designed for a smooth ride on all kinds of surfaces. But during our tests, the Continental rubber outsole was the real star: On a rocky trail run, the shoe provided a lockdown grip even when scrambling over boulders.

[$130; adidasoutdoor.com]

