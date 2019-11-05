Altra Olympus 3.5 Get It

Best for Stability

The first thing you’ll notice when you lace up the Olympus 3.5 is the super wide toe box (a hallmark of all Altra shoes), and that generous platform translates into a stable ride over all kinds of terrain. The Vibram outsole creates good traction, the cushioning is soft and forgiving, and despite the thick midsole, the shoe is also somewhat flexible, so it doesn’t feel clunky underfoot.

[$150; altrarunning.com]

