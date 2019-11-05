Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5 Get It

Best for Plush Cushioning

Hoka is known for making pillowy soft shoes, and the latest version of the Challenger ATR is a good example of the company’s approach to running. A thick EVA midsole swallows up shocks while the rocker-shaped sole helps you roll onto your toes and provides a very smooth ride. The redesigned upper and heel counter make for a good fit, too.

[$130; hokaoneone.com]

