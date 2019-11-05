Inov-8 Parkclaw 240 Knit Get It

Best for Low Weight and Flexibility

Inov-8 designed this shoe to help you push the tempo on a range of surfaces, and it shows: The Parkclaw feels light and flexible underfoot, making it easy to pick up the pace. The knit upper offers a snug fit, and it’s made from an antimicrobial fabric, so you won’t have to worry about smelling up your closet post-run.

[$110; inov-8.com]

