Inov-8 Parkclaw 275 GTX
Best for Wet Weather
The Parcklaw 275 GTX is a great pick for powering through unpredictable winter weather. It’s flexible like the Parkclaw 240 above, and it also has a springy foot feel that helps you pick up the pace. On the upper, a Gore-Tex membrane bonded directly to the fabric blocks out water, so you can keep going even when the forecast looks nasty.
[$150; inov-8.com]
