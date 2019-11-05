Inov-8 Parkclaw 275 GTX Get It

Best for Wet Weather

The Parcklaw 275 GTX is a great pick for powering through unpredictable winter weather. It’s flexible like the Parkclaw 240 above, and it also has a springy foot feel that helps you pick up the pace. On the upper, a Gore-Tex membrane bonded directly to the fabric blocks out water, so you can keep going even when the forecast looks nasty.

[$150; inov-8.com]

