New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v5 Get It

Best for Responsive Cushioning

A layer of bouncy Fresh Foam cushioning makes up the midsole of this shoe, and it provides a soft step-in feel that still provides plenty of springiness to propel you forward. The wide footbed feels stable while running, and the Vibram outsole’s shallow tread worked well on pavement while providing excellent grip.

[$135; newbalance.com]

