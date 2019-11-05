Salomon Sense Ride 2 Get It

Best for a Snug Fit

Salomon is known for its excellent trail shoes, but the Sense Ride 2 holds up well on the street, too—especially if you prefer a firmer shoe. It’s also a standout for its secure, snug fit. That’s thanks to Salomon’s proprietary Quicklace system, which uses a drawstring to evenly wrap the upper around your foot. Whether you’re pushing for a PR on the road or negotiating obstacles on the trail, the close fit feels great.

[$120; salomon.com]

